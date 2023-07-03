1.45% percent quarterly performance for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is not indicative of the underlying story

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.63, soaring 1.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.25 and dropped to $48.21 before settling in for the closing price of $48.19. Within the past 52 weeks, BWA’s price has moved between $31.14 and $51.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 77.80%. With a float of $232.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 238,050. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $47.61, taking the stock ownership to the 177,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s Vice President sold 210 for $46.70, making the entire transaction worth $9,818. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.19% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Looking closely at BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.49. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.37. Second resistance stands at $49.83. The third major resistance level sits at $50.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.29.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.35 billion based on 234,373K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,801 M and income totals 944,000 K. The company made 4,180 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 217,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.