Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 417,570 K

Company News

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.38, plunging -6.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.42 and dropped to $7.69 before settling in for the closing price of $8.31. Within the past 52 weeks, FLWS’s price has moved between $5.82 and $13.29.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 13.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -74.70%. With a float of $23.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.77 million.

In an organization with 4700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.93, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.92. However, in the short run, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.25. Second resistance stands at $8.70. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.79.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 491.24 million based on 64,776K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,208 M and income totals 29,610 K. The company made 417,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -70,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

A major move is in the offing as Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) market cap hits 107.29 million

Sana Meer -
June 30, 2023, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) trading session started at the price of $0.5126, that was 3.76% jump from the session before....
Read more

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 55.37% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) opened at $7.77, higher 6.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) last year’s performance of 59.59% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) stock priced at $114.38, up 0.93% from the...
Read more

