$1.86M in average volume shows that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is heading in the right direction

On June 30, 2023, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $2.20, lower -5.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4299 and dropped to $2.0708 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $1.13 to $55.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 260 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15375.77, operating margin of -142224.23, and the pretax margin is -145569.07.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,683,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,080,820. This insider now owns 26,683,745 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$3.37) by -$7.28. This company achieved a net margin of -145569.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 79.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -23.69, a number that is poised to hit -3.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

The latest stats from [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.75 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.57. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.85. The third support level lies at $1.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 15,943K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190 K according to its annual income of -282,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -171,720 K.