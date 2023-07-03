Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

10.42% volatility in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

June 30, 2023, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 5.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.705 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. A 52-week range for NOTE has been $1.31 – $12.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $98.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.65, operating margin of -75.08, and the pretax margin is -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 165,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,511,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 23,000 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $50,370. This insider now owns 181,436 shares in total.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $3.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

There are 133,944K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 493.18 million. As of now, sales total 113,770 K while income totals -218,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,530 K while its last quarter net income were -19,270 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

SBS (Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo) climbed 3.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.60,...
Read more

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) average volume reaches $1.18M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On June 30, 2023, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) opened at $120.15, higher 1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Investors must take note of Box Inc.’s (BOX) performance last week, which was 2.26%.

Zack King -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) stock priced at $29.43, up 0.03% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.