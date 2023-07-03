10.42% volatility in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 30, 2023, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 5.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.705 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. A 52-week range for NOTE has been $1.31 – $12.30.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.90%. With a float of $98.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.08 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 720 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.65, operating margin of -75.08, and the pretax margin is -194.71.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 165,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,511,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director bought 23,000 for $2.19, making the entire transaction worth $50,370. This insider now owns 181,436 shares in total.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -191.85 while generating a return on equity of -150.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $3.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.29.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

There are 133,944K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 493.18 million. As of now, sales total 113,770 K while income totals -218,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 31,530 K while its last quarter net income were -19,270 K.