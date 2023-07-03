11.52% percent quarterly performance for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) stock priced at $73.80, down -1.21% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.97 and dropped to $68.15 before settling in for the closing price of $72.43. COIN’s price has ranged from $31.55 to $116.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -181.40%. With a float of $175.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.28, operating margin of -61.02, and the pretax margin is -95.94.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 5,206,250. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 74,375 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 29,730 for $55.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,664,608. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -82.18 while generating a return on equity of -44.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coinbase Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Looking closely at Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), its last 5-days average volume was 21.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 17.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.73.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.05. However, in the short run, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.96. Second resistance stands at $78.38. The third major resistance level sits at $81.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.32.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.39 billion, the company has a total of 234,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,194 M while annual income is -2,625 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 772,530 K while its latest quarter income was -78,900 K.