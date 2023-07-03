-19.77% percent quarterly performance for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) stock priced at $0.1131, up 0.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1393 and dropped to $0.1094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. BACK’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $1.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 83.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.60%. With a float of $26.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.01 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of IMAC Holdings Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IMAC Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [IMAC Holdings Inc., BACK], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1382, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2480. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1297. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1495. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1596. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0998, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0897. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0699.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.80 million, the company has a total of 33,017K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,190 K while annual income is -18,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,090 K while its latest quarter income was -3,700 K.