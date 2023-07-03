$2.07M in average volume shows that American Tower Corporation (AMT) is heading in the right direction

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $194.27, up 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.30 and dropped to $191.19 before settling in for the closing price of $192.73. Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has traded in a range of $178.17-$282.47.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.60%. With a float of $464.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6391 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.21, operating margin of +29.01, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 1,954,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,025 shares at a rate of $195.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 1,739 for $218.59, making the entire transaction worth $380,128. This insider now owns 22,099 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.09) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +16.49 while generating a return on equity of 33.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.48% during the next five years compared to 7.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Looking closely at American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.25.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $192.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $206.29. However, in the short run, American Tower Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.76. Second resistance stands at $197.59. The third major resistance level sits at $199.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.54.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.86 billion has total of 466,043K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,711 M in contrast with the sum of 1,766 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,767 M and last quarter income was 335,800 K.