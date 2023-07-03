2.47% volatility in Phillips 66 (PSX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 30, 2023, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $95.07, higher 0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.88 and dropped to $94.27 before settling in for the closing price of $94.53. Price fluctuations for PSX have ranged from $74.02 to $113.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 683.90% at the time writing. With a float of $458.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.51, operating margin of +5.92, and the pretax margin is +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.56) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.90% during the next five years compared to 38.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.84, a number that is poised to hit 3.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

The latest stats from [Phillips 66, PSX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.8 million was inferior to 3.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.28.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.79. The third major resistance level sits at $97.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are currently 458,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,990 M according to its annual income of 11,024 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,396 M and its income totaled 1,961 M.