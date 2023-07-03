21.58% percent quarterly performance for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $68.05, up 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.25 and dropped to $68.05 before settling in for the closing price of $67.69. Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has traded in a range of $52.82-$68.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.30%. With a float of $235.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15201 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.80, operating margin of +32.92, and the pretax margin is +24.52.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Brown & Brown Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 263,120. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $65.78, taking the stock ownership to the 4,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director sold 448 for $65.68, making the entire transaction worth $29,425. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.44 while generating a return on equity of 14.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Looking closely at Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Brown & Brown Inc.’s (BRO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.89. However, in the short run, Brown & Brown Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.38. Second resistance stands at $69.91. The third major resistance level sits at $70.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.98.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.27 billion has total of 283,644K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,573 M in contrast with the sum of 671,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,116 M and last quarter income was 235,500 K.