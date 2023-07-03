3.71% volatility in Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) stock priced at $18.13, down -1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.14 and dropped to $17.56 before settling in for the closing price of $17.95. SSYS’s price has ranged from $11.03 to $21.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.40%. With a float of $55.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2062 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.28, operating margin of -9.28, and the pretax margin is -2.75.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Stratasys Ltd. is 14.31%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -3.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 54.64% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Stratasys Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

The latest stats from [Stratasys Ltd., SSYS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Stratasys Ltd.’s (SSYS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.40. The third major resistance level sits at $18.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.92.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 68,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 651,480 K while annual income is -28,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,380 K while its latest quarter income was -22,220 K.