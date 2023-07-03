Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$302.04K in average volume shows that ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) stock priced at $1.35, up 5.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. RSLS’s price has ranged from $1.31 to $40.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.30%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.52, operating margin of -240.91, and the pretax margin is -414.54.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 438. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 103 shares at a rate of $4.25, taking the stock ownership to the 6,091 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 157 for $13.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,087. This insider now owns 6,194 shares in total.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -411.16 while generating a return on equity of -185.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -76.44, a number that is poised to hit -1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s (RSLS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3175, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.0502. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6467 in the near term. At $1.8133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1533. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9867.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.34 million, the company has a total of 2,942K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,240 K while annual income is -46,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,290 K while its latest quarter income was -2,660 K.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is -12.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6348, plunging -0.41% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) performance over the last week is recorded -31.89%

Steve Mayer -
June 30, 2023, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) trading session started at the price of $0.4984, that was -5.77% drop from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is SunOpta Inc. (STKL) performance over the last week is recorded -4.15%

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) opened at $6.49, higher 3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

