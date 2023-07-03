-4.23% percent quarterly performance for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 30, 2023, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) trading session started at the price of $3.97, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.01 and dropped to $3.8438 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. A 52-week range for CRMD has been $2.71 – $8.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.50%. With a float of $40.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.09 million.

The firm has a total of 40 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -225.30, operating margin of -46819.91, and the pretax margin is -46305.23.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CorMedix Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 27,258. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $4.54, taking the stock ownership to the 166,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $76,400. This insider now owns 242,169 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -45409.90 while generating a return on equity of -50.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4008.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CorMedix Inc., CRMD], we can find that recorded value of 1.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.11. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

There are 44,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 231.56 million. As of now, sales total 70 K while income totals -29,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 30 K while its last quarter net income were -8,210 K.