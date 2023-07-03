4.52% volatility in Guardant Health Inc. (GH) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 30, 2023, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) opened at $36.36, lower -1.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.08 and dropped to $35.77 before settling in for the closing price of $36.29. Price fluctuations for GH have ranged from $20.67 to $62.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 55.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $97.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.66 million.

In an organization with 1793 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.88, operating margin of -118.98, and the pretax margin is -145.36.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardant Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 103,863. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,766 shares at a rate of $37.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 2,981 for $32.71, making the entire transaction worth $97,498. This insider now owns 5,193 shares in total.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -145.61 while generating a return on equity of -185.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardant Health Inc. (GH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.50, a number that is poised to hit -1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Guardant Health Inc.’s (GH) raw stochastic average was set at 84.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.66. However, in the short run, Guardant Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.66. Second resistance stands at $37.53. The third major resistance level sits at $37.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.04.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) Key Stats

There are currently 102,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 449,540 K according to its annual income of -654,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 128,710 K and its income totaled -133,530 K.