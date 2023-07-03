$5.39M in average volume shows that Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is heading in the right direction

On June 30, 2023, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) opened at $42.06, lower -0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.39 and dropped to $41.75 before settling in for the closing price of $41.88. Price fluctuations for MTCH have ranged from $30.73 to $77.77 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 19.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.10% at the time writing. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 17,670. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $35.34, taking the stock ownership to the 33,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 31,439 for $34.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,082,671. This insider now owns 48,500 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Looking closely at Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 59.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.41. However, in the short run, Match Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.24. Second resistance stands at $42.64. The third major resistance level sits at $42.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.96.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

There are currently 278,461K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,189 M according to its annual income of 361,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 787,120 K and its income totaled 120,810 K.