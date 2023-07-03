6.11% volatility in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) last month: This is a red flag warning

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $20.02, soaring 4.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.13 and dropped to $19.76 before settling in for the closing price of $19.56. Within the past 52 weeks, TWST’s price has moved between $11.46 and $58.76.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 80.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.30%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.78 million.

In an organization with 989 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 109.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 132,000. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.20, taking the stock ownership to the 29,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,732 for $26.45, making the entire transaction worth $45,820. This insider now owns 11,340 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 56.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.99. However, in the short run, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.14. Second resistance stands at $21.82. The third major resistance level sits at $22.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 57,147K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 203,570 K and income totals -217,860 K. The company made 60,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.