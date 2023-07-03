7.47% volatility in Compass Inc. (COMP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $3.66, down -2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.6799 and dropped to $3.435 before settling in for the closing price of $3.58. Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has traded in a range of $1.84-$5.16.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 74.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.20%. With a float of $397.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $450.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.21, operating margin of -8.62, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 55,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 117,365,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 1,116 for $2.67, making the entire transaction worth $2,980. This insider now owns 604 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compass Inc.’s (COMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) saw its 5-day average volume 3.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 60.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.64 in the near term. At $3.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 461,148K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,018 M in contrast with the sum of -601,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 957,200 K and last quarter income was -150,400 K.