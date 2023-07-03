Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-71.23% percent quarterly performance for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

June 30, 2023, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) trading session started at the price of $0.054, that was -5.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.0578 and dropped to $0.0525 before settling in for the closing price of $0.06. A 52-week range for SYTA has been $0.05 – $1.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -18.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Looking closely at Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA), its last 5-days average volume was 14.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1062, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1696. However, in the short run, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0573. Second resistance stands at $0.0602. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0626. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0520, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0496. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0467.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

There are 62,911K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 million. As of now, sales total 6,480 K while income totals -15,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,800 K while its last quarter net income were -7,580 K.

