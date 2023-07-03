Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$730.51K in average volume shows that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.50, soaring 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.15 and dropped to $8.36 before settling in for the closing price of $8.47. Within the past 52 weeks, TERN’s price has moved between $1.79 and $14.04.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.20%. With a float of $35.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 5,499,995. In this transaction Director of this company bought 758,620 shares at a rate of $7.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,340,212 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 758,620 for $7.25, making the entire transaction worth $5,499,995. This insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in total.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Looking closely at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.26 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TERN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.04. However, in the short run, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.15. Second resistance stands at $9.54. The third major resistance level sits at $9.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.57.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 610.56 million based on 56,670K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -60,350 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.

