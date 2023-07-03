9.50% volatility in Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $4.20, up 2.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.0607 before settling in for the closing price of $4.02. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has traded in a range of $1.62-$4.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.20%. With a float of $129.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.59 million.

In an organization with 390 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Archer Aviation Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 562,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $4.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,245,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Chief Legal Off. & Secretary sold 10,000 for $4.50, making the entire transaction worth $45,000. This insider now owns 201,155 shares in total.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -53.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Archer Aviation Inc.’s (ACHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.79 million. That was better than the volume of 2.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Archer Aviation Inc.’s (ACHR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.68. However, in the short run, Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.39. Second resistance stands at $4.65. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.53.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 976.40 million has total of 247,447K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -317,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -113,100 K.