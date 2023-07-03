A look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $30.99, up 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.42 and dropped to $30.90 before settling in for the closing price of $30.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has traded in a range of $20.34-$33.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 185.10%. With a float of $432.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2095 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Looking closely at Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days average volume was 4.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 82.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.10. However, in the short run, Cameco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.53. Second resistance stands at $31.74. The third major resistance level sits at $32.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.49.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.18 billion has total of 433,032K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,437 M in contrast with the sum of 68,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 507,810 K and last quarter income was 87,940 K.