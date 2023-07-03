A look at Forza X1 Inc.’s (FRZA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 30, 2023, Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was 20.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.18 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. A 52-week range for FRZA has been $1.06 – $15.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -566.50%. With a float of $3.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.45 million.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Forza X1 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Forza X1 Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 5,710. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.14, taking the stock ownership to the 9,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 4,332 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $5,198. This insider now owns 4,332 shares in total.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -566.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Forza X1 Inc., FRZA], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Forza X1 Inc.’s (FRZA) raw stochastic average was set at 14.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 276.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4670, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5471. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9467.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Key Stats

There are 10,450K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.02 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -3,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,010 K.