A look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 30, 2023, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) trading session started at the price of $39.75, that was 1.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.8383 and dropped to $39.585 before settling in for the closing price of $39.22. A 52-week range for HSBC has been $24.77 – $39.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $3.96 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.97 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 221656 employees.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HSBC Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Looking closely at HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.49. However, in the short run, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.78. Second resistance stands at $39.93. The third major resistance level sits at $40.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.27.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

There are 3,990,018K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 156.72 billion. As of now, sales total 79,277 M while income totals 16,035 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,945 M while its last quarter net income were 10,745 M.