Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Valvoline Inc.’s (VVV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) opened at $36.71, higher 2.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.60 and dropped to $36.55 before settling in for the closing price of $36.49. Price fluctuations for VVV have ranged from $24.40 to $39.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.40% at the time writing. With a float of $165.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.70 million.

The firm has a total of 8900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.54, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +11.66.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valvoline Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 98,377. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 2,546 shares at a rate of $38.64, taking the stock ownership to the 37,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,823 for $35.25, making the entire transaction worth $205,261. This insider now owns 37,159 shares in total.

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $6.87. This company achieved a net margin of +8.85 while generating a return on equity of 49.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valvoline Inc. (VVV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valvoline Inc. (VVV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Valvoline Inc., VVV], we can find that recorded value of 1.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Valvoline Inc.’s (VVV) raw stochastic average was set at 68.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.27. The third major resistance level sits at $38.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.79.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) Key Stats

There are currently 165,809K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,236 M according to its annual income of 424,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 344,500 K and its income totaled 1,227 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 19.79%

Zack King -
CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.73, soaring 0.18% from the previous...
Read more

KHC (The Kraft Heinz Company) climbed 1.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
June 30, 2023, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) trading session started at the price of $35.22, that was 1.37% jump from the session...
Read more

11.52% volatility in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) opened at $17.25, lower -5.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.