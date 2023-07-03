A major move is in the offing as 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) market cap hits 1.27 billion

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.36, plunging -1.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.39 and dropped to $9.8408 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DDD’s price has moved between $7.02 and $13.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -137.80%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2032 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.94, operating margin of -21.58, and the pretax margin is -22.45.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 147,450. In this transaction EVP, Industrial Solutions of this company sold 18,434 shares at a rate of $8.00, taking the stock ownership to the 206,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 8,685 for $8.58, making the entire transaction worth $74,489. This insider now owns 62,785 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -22.92 while generating a return on equity of -15.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.27 in the near term. At $10.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.17.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.27 billion based on 131,155K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 538,030 K and income totals -123,310 K. The company made 121,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.