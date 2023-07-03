A major move is in the offing as Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) market cap hits 5.72 million

June 30, 2023, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) trading session started at the price of $0.206, that was 26.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.30 and dropped to $0.2035 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. A 52-week range for BJDX has been $0.19 – $1.53.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -165.80%. With a float of $11.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.87, operating margin of -3741.48, and the pretax margin is -3733.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3733.11 while generating a return on equity of -58.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -165.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)

Looking closely at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s (BJDX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2590, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5280. However, in the short run, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3074. Second resistance stands at $0.3520. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4039. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2109, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1590. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1144.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Key Stats

There are 20,459K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.72 million. As of now, sales total 250 K while income totals -9,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -2,540 K.