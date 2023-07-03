Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) market cap hits 165.36 million

Company News

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $6.88, down -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.88 and dropped to $6.57 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has traded in a range of $6.36-$57.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -12.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.40%. With a float of $21.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 886 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.81, operating margin of -62.91, and the pretax margin is -66.38.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 156,400. In this transaction CFO and COO of this company sold 340,000 shares at a rate of $0.46, taking the stock ownership to the 793,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Head of Data Science sold 20,337 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $9,721. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$3.83 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$3.8) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -66.55 while generating a return on equity of -59.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to -6.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -18.21, a number that is poised to hit -3.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Looking closely at ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.99. However, in the short run, ContextLogic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.78. Second resistance stands at $6.99. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.16.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 165.36 million has total of 23,564K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 571,000 K in contrast with the sum of -384,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,000 K and last quarter income was -89,000 K.

