A major move is in the offing as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) market cap hits 56.89 billion

June 30, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) trading session started at the price of $26.39, that was -0.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.50 and dropped to $26.34 before settling in for the closing price of $26.41. A 52-week range for EPD has been $22.90 – $27.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 14.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.60%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.16, operating margin of +10.74, and the pretax margin is +9.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks. The insider ownership of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 32.72%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 300,542. In this transaction Co-Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 11,950 shares at a rate of $25.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,491,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,985 for $25.15, making the entire transaction worth $100,223. This insider now owns 70,731 shares in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.39 while generating a return on equity of 20.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Looking closely at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s (EPD) raw stochastic average was set at 67.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.43. However, in the short run, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.45. Second resistance stands at $26.56. The third major resistance level sits at $26.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.13.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Key Stats

There are 2,174,509K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.89 billion. As of now, sales total 58,186 M while income totals 5,490 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,444 M while its last quarter net income were 1,391 M.