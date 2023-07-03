A major move is in the offing as Sono Group N.V. (SEV) market cap hits 24.78 million

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.28, soaring 2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3198 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $0.16 and $3.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 247.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73 and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Looking closely at Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 16.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9322. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3139. Second resistance stands at $0.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3537. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2571. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2343.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.78 million based on 90,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.