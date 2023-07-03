Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Sono Group N.V. (SEV) market cap hits 24.78 million

Markets

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.28, soaring 2.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3198 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $0.16 and $3.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3850.00, operating margin of -356250.00, and the pretax margin is -399593.75.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -399706.25 while generating a return on equity of -170.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 247.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73 and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Looking closely at Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 16.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9322. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3139. Second resistance stands at $0.3367. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3537. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2571. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2343.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.78 million based on 90,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) performance over the last week is recorded 7.69%

Steve Mayer -
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.01, plunging -3.08% from the previous...
Read more

$930.19K in average volume shows that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
June 30, 2023, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) trading session started at the price of $13.95, that was 4.12% jump from the session before....
Read more

Recent developments with Alvotech (ALVO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.22 cents.

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) opened at $7.51, higher 12.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.