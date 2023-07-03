A major move is in the offing as Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) market cap hits 4.27 billion

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) stock priced at $30.76, down -0.72% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.91 and dropped to $30.22 before settling in for the closing price of $30.47. SNV’s price has ranged from $25.19 to $44.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.00%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5072 employees.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 100,815. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,575 shares at a rate of $28.20, taking the stock ownership to the 13,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer bought 2,800 for $28.33, making the entire transaction worth $79,324. This insider now owns 34,648 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.49 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Synovus Financial Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Looking closely at Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 26.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.88. However, in the short run, Synovus Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.70. Second resistance stands at $31.15. The third major resistance level sits at $31.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.32.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.27 billion, the company has a total of 146,117K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,485 M while annual income is 757,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 850,010 K while its latest quarter income was 202,160 K.