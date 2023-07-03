Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) market cap hits 90.77 billion

Company News

On June 30, 2023, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) opened at $43.11, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.4299 and dropped to $42.92 before settling in for the closing price of $42.58. Price fluctuations for UBER have ranged from $19.90 to $45.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.99 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.01 billion.

The firm has a total of 32800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.69, operating margin of -3.29, and the pretax margin is -29.57.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 3,148,882. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 69,975 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,416,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 30,025 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,351,131. This insider now owns 1,485,167 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.68 while generating a return on equity of -83.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.17% during the next five years compared to -10.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uber Technologies Inc., UBER], we can find that recorded value of 27.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 24.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 87.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.68. The third major resistance level sits at $43.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.41.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

There are currently 2,023,827K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,877 M according to its annual income of -9,141 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,823 M and its income totaled -157,000 K.

