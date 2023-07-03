ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) last year’s performance of 88.27% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $3.66, up 1.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.75 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.63. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMA has traded in a range of $1.90-$4.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 46.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.10%. With a float of $176.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.92 million.

The firm has a total of 617 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.42, operating margin of -25.69, and the pretax margin is -42.91.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 42,851. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,983 shares at a rate of $2.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,203,708 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President and CEO bought 14,982 for $2.86, making the entire transaction worth $42,849. This insider now owns 1,143,426 shares in total.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -42.77 while generating a return on equity of -44.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ADMA Biologics Inc., ADMA], we can find that recorded value of 1.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.79. The third major resistance level sits at $3.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.56.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 867.59 million has total of 222,273K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,080 K in contrast with the sum of -65,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 56,910 K and last quarter income was -6,790 K.