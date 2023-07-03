Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) average volume reaches $1.29M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) stock priced at $7.25, up 3.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.3512 and dropped to $7.12 before settling in for the closing price of $7.08. AMTX’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $11.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.80%. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 167 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.16, operating margin of -13.41, and the pretax margin is -41.60.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 121,013. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,205 shares at a rate of $6.30, taking the stock ownership to the 27,169 shares.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.73 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -42.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aemetis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Looking closely at Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.59. However, in the short run, Aemetis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.41. Second resistance stands at $7.50. The third major resistance level sits at $7.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.95.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 246.95 million, the company has a total of 36,690K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 256,510 K while annual income is -107,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,150 K while its latest quarter income was -26,410 K.