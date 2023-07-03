AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) last year’s performance of -89.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) stock priced at $0.24, down -9.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. AGRI’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $2.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.70%. With a float of $12.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.73 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is 31.81%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -138.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., AGRI], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4085, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9522. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2378. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2489. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2578. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2178, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2089. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1978.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.54 million, the company has a total of 18,521K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,720 K.