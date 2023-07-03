AI (C3.ai Inc.) climbed 1.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.61, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.32 and dropped to $36.14 before settling in for the closing price of $35.90. Within the past 52 weeks, AI’s price has moved between $10.16 and $48.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.00%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 914 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.64, operating margin of -108.88, and the pretax margin is -100.51.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 152,426. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,220 shares at a rate of $36.12, taking the stock ownership to the 314,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 457,585 for $32.96, making the entire transaction worth $15,082,002. This insider now owns 650,777 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Looking closely at C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days average volume was 24.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 25.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.87.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.90. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.79. Second resistance stands at $39.14. The third major resistance level sits at $39.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.78. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.43.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.16 billion based on 112,210K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 266,800 K and income totals -268,840 K. The company made 72,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -64,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.