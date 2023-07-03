Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) average volume reaches $4.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.96, soaring 2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.845 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ATUS’s price has moved between $2.01 and $13.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -80.00%. With a float of $206.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

The firm has a total of 11000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.39, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altice USA Inc., ATUS], we can find that recorded value of 6.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.70.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 454,685K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,648 M and income totals 194,560 K. The company made 2,294 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 25,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.