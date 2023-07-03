Altimmune Inc. (ALT) posted a -9.72% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock priced at $3.60, up 0.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.63 and dropped to $3.47 before settling in for the closing price of $3.50. ALT’s price has ranged from $3.32 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.20%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.13 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altimmune Inc., ALT], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.30.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 178.51 million, the company has a total of 49,292K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -70 K while annual income is -84,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -20,070 K.