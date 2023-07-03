AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,911 M

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock priced at $4.33, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.40 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. AMC’s price has ranged from $3.77 to $16.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -5.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.10%. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 13,815,317. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,993,400 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 93,911,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,573,030 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $6,395,362. This insider now owns 101,905,306 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 20.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 28.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.45 in the near term. At $4.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.15.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 519,192K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,911 M while annual income is -973,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 954,400 K while its latest quarter income was -235,500 K.