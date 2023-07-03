Search
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of -3.87%

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) stock priced at $1.77, down -0.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.81 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.75. APE’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $971.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $974.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2787 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 23.49%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 13,815,317. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,993,400 shares at a rate of $1.73, taking the stock ownership to the 93,911,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,573,030 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $6,395,362. This insider now owns 101,905,306 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.89.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) saw its 5-day average volume 13.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8161.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 3,911 M while annual income is -973,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 954,400 K while its latest quarter income was -235,500 K.

Trading Directions

