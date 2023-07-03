America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.79% last month.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) stock priced at $22.01, down -1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.04 and dropped to $21.555 before settling in for the closing price of $21.93. AMX’s price has ranged from $15.34 to $23.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.32 billion.

In an organization with 174959 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.08, operating margin of +20.80, and the pretax margin is +16.11.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.81 while generating a return on equity of 21.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.07% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s (AMX) raw stochastic average was set at 61.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.02. However, in the short run, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.93. Second resistance stands at $22.23. The third major resistance level sits at $22.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.26. The third support level lies at $20.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.39 billion, the company has a total of 3,160,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,499 M while annual income is 3,923 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,198 M while its latest quarter income was 1,647 M.