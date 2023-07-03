Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,238 M

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $15.16, up 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.175 and dropped to $14.965 before settling in for the closing price of $15.03. Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has traded in a range of $13.66-$18.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 660.40%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.40 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.07, operating margin of +18.64, and the pretax margin is +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $14.48, taking the stock ownership to the 110,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 70 for $14.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,009. This insider now owns 70 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 660.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.82. However, in the short run, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.20. Second resistance stands at $15.29. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.38 billion has total of 229,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,238 M in contrast with the sum of 144,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 311,450 K and last quarter income was 32,920 K.