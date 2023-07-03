Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) average volume reaches $2.74M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 30, 2023, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) trading session started at the price of $0.4101, that was -10.69% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4101 and dropped to $0.3501 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. A 52-week range for SFR has been $0.20 – $13.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 358.30%. With a float of $16.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Appreciate Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Appreciate Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 5.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

Looking closely at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 327.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4884, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6029. However, in the short run, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3968. Second resistance stands at $0.4335. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4568. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3368, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3135. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2768.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Key Stats

There are 28,750K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.20 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 11,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -830 K.