Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -31.10%

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $6.70, down -24.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $4.72 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Over the past 52 weeks, APYX has traded in a range of $1.31-$11.15.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 34.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -52.00%. With a float of $30.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.60 million.

In an organization with 276 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.61, operating margin of -52.94, and the pretax margin is -51.47.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Apyx Medical Corporation is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 113,400. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.56, taking the stock ownership to the 40 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 11,750 for $5.96, making the entire transaction worth $70,068. This insider now owns 40,000 shares in total.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.09 while generating a return on equity of -50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.77. However, in the short run, Apyx Medical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.25. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $8.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $2.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 197.23 million has total of 34,614K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,510 K in contrast with the sum of -23,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,140 K and last quarter income was -3,480 K.