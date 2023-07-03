Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,619 M

June 30, 2023, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) trading session started at the price of $10.11, that was 2.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.295 and dropped to $10.085 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. A 52-week range for ARCO has been $6.23 – $10.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 1.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 208.40%. With a float of $122.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93647 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.60, operating margin of +7.30, and the pretax margin is +6.26.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.50%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

The latest stats from [Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., ARCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.82 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.42. The third major resistance level sits at $10.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.91.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

There are 210,595K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.12 billion. As of now, sales total 3,619 M while income totals 140,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 990,790 K while its last quarter net income were 37,410 K.