Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) kicked off at the price of $20.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $19.97, up 3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.8301 and dropped to $19.835 before settling in for the closing price of $19.71. Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has traded in a range of $15.70-$36.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 139.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -619.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.50, operating margin of -250.00, and the pretax margin is -237.50.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 19,452,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,010,000 shares at a rate of $19.26, taking the stock ownership to the 14,823,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 12,437 for $19.12, making the entire transaction worth $237,795. This insider now owns 381,566 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.16) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -238.39 while generating a return on equity of -35.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -619.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.85, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Looking closely at Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.17. However, in the short run, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.82. Second resistance stands at $21.32. The third major resistance level sits at $21.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.82.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 73,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 112,000 K in contrast with the sum of -267,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,000 K and last quarter income was -80,000 K.