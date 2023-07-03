Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) last year’s performance of -56.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $8.39, up 14.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has traded in a range of $7.25-$27.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -35.50%. With a float of $58.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.17 million.

The firm has a total of 268 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -8183.04, and the pretax margin is -8449.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,278. In this transaction See Remark of this company sold 1,830 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 42,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $118,728. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.28) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8449.76 while generating a return on equity of -122.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 93.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.84. The third major resistance level sits at $11.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.96.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 605.82 million has total of 61,422K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,690 K in contrast with the sum of -311,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,780 K and last quarter income was -80,100 K.