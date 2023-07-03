Asana Inc. (ASAN) posted a -2.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $22.23. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.4315 and dropped to $21.82 before settling in for the closing price of $22.04. Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has traded in a range of $11.32-$29.51.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $79.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1782 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.76, operating margin of -72.84, and the pretax margin is -73.63.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 31.60%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 1,807,200. In this transaction President, CEO, & Chair of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $22.59, taking the stock ownership to the 39,912,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $22.69, making the entire transaction worth $113,450. This insider now owns 787,069 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -74.52 while generating a return on equity of -145.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Looking closely at Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.56. However, in the short run, Asana Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.37. Second resistance stands at $22.71. The third major resistance level sits at $22.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.15.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.90 billion has total of 216,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 547,210 K in contrast with the sum of -407,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 152,410 K and last quarter income was -61,470 K.