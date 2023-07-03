Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is expecting 78.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened at $1.37, lower -1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.50 to $1.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.80% at the time writing. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -21.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 37.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS], we can find that recorded value of 3.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7782. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5467. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8033.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 159.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -26,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,280 K.

