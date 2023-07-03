Search
admin
admin

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) volume exceeds 0.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Top Picks

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) stock priced at $0.438, down -3.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.438 and dropped to $0.395 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. AUUD’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.50%. With a float of $17.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Auddia Inc. is 13.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 6,449. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,740,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $2,412. This insider now owns 1,734,359 shares in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -104.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Auddia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) saw its 5-day average volume 4.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Auddia Inc.’s (AUUD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 529.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 240.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4778, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9410. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4356 in the near term. At $0.4583, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4786. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3926, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3723. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3496.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.37 million, the company has a total of 14,813K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -6,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,160 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A look at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.11, soaring 1.20% from the...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) volume hitting the figure of 3.49 million.

Shaun Noe -
June 30, 2023, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) trading session started at the price of $114.99, that was -0.12% drop from the session before....
Read more

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) volume exceeds 6.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On June 30, 2023, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) opened at $119.60, higher 0.83% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.