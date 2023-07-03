Search
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.86%

On June 30, 2023, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $32.73, higher 0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.075 and dropped to $32.63 before settling in for the closing price of $32.55. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $20.66 to $32.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.57, operating margin of +9.24, and the pretax margin is +5.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 102.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 73,875. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $29.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s CEO & President bought 34,440 for $29.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,648. This insider now owns 34,440 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.91% during the next five years compared to 8.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

The latest stats from [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.02 million was inferior to 2.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 95.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.28. The third major resistance level sits at $33.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.39. The third support level lies at $32.16 if the price breaches the second support level.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 221,533K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,884 M according to its annual income of 191,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,284 M and its income totaled 60,500 K.

