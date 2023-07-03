Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) average volume reaches $3.61M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $5.32, up 0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.43 and dropped to $4.76 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has traded in a range of $1.18-$6.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.70%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 9,555,036. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,740,000 shares at a rate of $5.49, taking the stock ownership to the 7,117,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $6.70, making the entire transaction worth $167,500. This insider now owns 671,423 shares in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.61) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s (BDTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Looking closely at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX), its last 5-days average volume was 47.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s (BDTX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 507.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 213.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.05. However, in the short run, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.40. Second resistance stands at $5.75. The third major resistance level sits at $6.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.06.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 210.03 million has total of 36,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -91,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,880 K.